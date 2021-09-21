The gender pay gap narrowed in 2020, but don’t celebrate yet

Although the pay disparity between women and men shrank slightly in 2020, part of it can be chalked up to women’s workforce exits during the pandemic. Women working full-time, year-round earned 74 cents for every dollar men made last year, about 2 cents more than women received in 2019, according to a report from small business platform Gusto that recently detailed the pandemic’s effect on the pay gap based on its payroll data. That might seem like good news, but the spring 2020 loss of jobs…