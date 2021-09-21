House to vote on government funding, debt as GOP digs in

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote as soon as Tuesday on legislation to fund the government, provide federal disaster aid and suspend the government's debt limit, all but daring Republicans who say they will vote against it despite the risk of a fiscal crisis.



Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House are pushing ahead as Congress rushes headlong into an all-too-familiar stalemate: The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops at the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30. At the same time, the U.S. risks defaulting on its accumulated debt load if the borrowing limits are not waived or adjusted.



The temporary spending bill unveiled Tuesday would fund the government through Dec. 3. It includes $28.6 billion in disaster relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and other extreme weather events, and $6.3 billion to support Afghanistan evacuees in the fallout from the end of the 20-year war. It would also extend the government's borrowing authority through the end of 2022.



“It is critical that Congress swiftly pass this legislation,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee, in a statement. The vote was expected Tuesday afternoon.



Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he’s not about to help pay off past debts when President Joe Biden is about to pile on more with a “reckless” tax and spending package.



“Since Democrats decided to go it alone, they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit. I’ve explained this clearly and consistently for over two months,” McConnell said Monday on the Senate floor.



The Treasury Department warned that it will soon run out of cash on hand, and have to rely on incoming receipts to pay its obligations, now at $28.4 trillion. That could force...