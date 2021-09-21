Meter Feeder's Jim Gibbs named to Google's latest Black Founders Fund cohort

Google Inc. has named Jim Gibbs, the co-founder and CEO of Pittsburgh-based mobile parking platform Meter Feeder, to the latest cohort of the tech giant's Black Founders Fund. Gibbs joins 115 others from around the nation featured as part of the $5 million fund that awards nondilutive cash investments of up to $100,000 for Black-led startups as well as hands-on support from Google and credits for its cloud and advertising platforms. He's the only one selected as part of this year's cohort who calls…