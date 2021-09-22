Startup Spotlight: Wharton-backed Card Curator is building ‘smart’ credit card tech to maximize points, miles
PHL Inno's weekly "Startup Spotlight" feature highlights founders and new businesses cropping up in the region. The startup: Card Curator, a website and app that makes personalized recommendations for what kinds of credit cards its members should use to reach goals, like cash rewards or airline miles Founded: 2018 Home base: Philadelphia Founder: John Garner is an MBA student at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania who left his job as a volatility trader to build the platform.…Full Article