Amazon reportedly plans to open department stores. Here's where those should go in the D.C. area.

Amazon.com Inc., the e-commerce giant that many brick-and-mortar retailers blame for the precipitous decline in their business, is reportedly diving deeper into brick-and-mortar retail. Along with its Amazon Fresh grocery stores, Amazon Go convenience stores and Amazon Books and Amazon 4-Star, here comes Amazon’s version of the department store, The Wall Street Journal reported last month. The new retail spaces, the paper reported, will occupy around 30,000 square feet and “offer items from…