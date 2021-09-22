Economic herd immunity: What is it and how can it help entrepreneurs in and out of a pandemic
At the onset of the pandemic, it was clear which businesses would have the upper hand and be most likely to survive – it was those who had well-established and ingrained relationships within their pipeline, distribution or infrastructure. Much like we’ve heard about herd immunity with regard to the pandemic, economic herd immunity is a cooperative business model where businesses work together to protect each other. Like a subterranean tunnel built to keep transportation flowing regardless of…Full Article