Bay Area Salesforce rival Freshworks scores $1B in target-topping IPO

Business software provider Freshworks Inc. raised slightly more than $1 billion in an initial public offering Tuesday that topped its price targets and gave the company an initial market cap of $10.13 billion as it was set to begin trading today. The San Mateo-based company, which offers cloud-based sales, marketing and other enterprise software, was last valued at $3.5 billion in 2019, according to PitchBook Data. Freshworks sold 28.5 million shares at $36 per share, above the price range it had…