Probe: Michaels, Minnesota cops violated Black teen's rights

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The manager of a suburban Minneapolis Michaels store called police on a teenager looking for a job simply because he is Black and officers then used unreasonable force against him because of his race, a state agency that investigates civil rights abuses said in findings released Thursday.



The 16-year-old boy repeatedly said "I want to live” and “Don’t kill me” as Brooklyn Center police were restraining him during a March 2019 incident that started when the store manager called police because the teen is Black, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights found.



Both the police department and Michaels Stores Inc. violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act and discriminated against the teen, the agency found, noting that it would seek monetary relief for the teen as well as structural changes to the police department and store.



“The facts of this case are both shocking and unsurprising. There was no reason for Michaels to call the police. And no Black child should ever have to plead for their life from police,” Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said in a statement. “What happened to this kid is a clear violation of his dignity and his civil rights.”



A spokesman for the police department, which has been under scrutiny since one of its officers shot Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, forwarded a request for comment to the city, which did not respond.



A spokesperson for Michaels, which is headquartered in Irving, Texas, said the arts and crafts store disagrees with the findings based on the facts and plans to appeal. “We take any claim of discrimination very seriously and work every day to make Michaels as inclusive and diverse as possible,” the statement said. The store where the incident took place has since...