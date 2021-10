Amazon.com has launched weekly Max-Your-Vax Sweepstakes to encourage their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The sweepstakes began on August 6, 2021 and ends on October 21, 2021, with six draws during the sweepstakes period for 18 prizes worth nearly $2 million, including cash prizes, new vehicle or cash and vacation plus 40 hours of Paid Time Off.