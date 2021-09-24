Progressive hires 3M executive as chief marketing officer

Progressive Corp. has hired a chief marketing officer to succeed award-winner Jeff Charney, who is retiring. The auto and home insurance company, based in Mayfield Village, Ohio, has hired Remi Kent to take Charney's place, beginning Nov. 1, the company said in a press release. Kent also will serve on Progressive's executive leadership team. She succeeds Charney, who has helped grow Progressive's brand for 11 years, bringing several notable characters to life in Progressive Insurance commercials…