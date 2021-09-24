Tesla's plans to test new 'self-driving' tech raises concerns

Tesla Inc.'s plan to widely release a test version of a new test version of its its so-called "Full Self Driving" platform is drawing government concern. The San Francisco County Transportation Authority (SFCTA) on Thursday said the name of the feature is misleading since it still requires a driver to constantly monitor the vehicle and be prepared to take control. "We are concerned about the safety record of this service and the name of the service as it could be confusing for consumers, and hope…