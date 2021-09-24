Five Things for Friday, including a new Bob's boss and Amazon employees
Published
Good morning. Time to close this week with Five Things for Friday. Nike's quarterly earnings were out yesterday and there was some good and bad news. The company (NYSE: NKE) beat expectations for earnings per share and was slightly off on revenue. But executives forecast trouble ahead for its supply chain. Milwaukie's famous mill, a red one, has a new leader. Bob's Red Mill CEO Dennis Vaughn is retiring and CFO Trey Winthrop is stepping up to take over the top job. Speaking of jobs, we…Full Article