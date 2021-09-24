MBA candidates move forward and pursue a degree as the world maneuvers a new normal

The year of 2020 was an unprecedented time as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, causing the global economy to contract by 3.5%, according to the International Monetary Fund, and creating the worst recession since World War II. The U.S. workforce shifted online, as did many university programs across the country. There was general sense of uncertainty as the nation prepared for what would be the worst pandemic in more than 100 years. Despite the uncertainty, MBA candidates nationwide, many of whom…