Google in court to appeal EU's 2018 Android antitrust case

LONDON (AP) — Google is heading to a top European Union court Monday to appeal a record EU antitrust penalty imposed for stifling competition through the dominance of its Android operating system.



The company is fighting a 2018 decision from the EU's executive Commission, the bloc's top antitrust enforcer, that resulted in the 4.34 billion-euro ($5 billion) fine — still the biggest ever fine Brussels has imposed for anticompetitive behavior.



It's one of three antitrust penalties totaling more than $8 billion that the commission hit Google with between 2017 and 2019. The others focused on shopping and search, and the California company is appealing all three. While the penalties involved huge sums, critics point out that Google can easily afford them and that the fines haven't done much to widen competition.



In its original decision, the commission said Google's practices restrict competition and reduce choices for consumers.



Google, however, plans to argue that free and open source Android has led to lower-priced phones and spurred competition with its chief rival, Apple.



“Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world. This case isn’t supported by the facts or the law,” the company said as the five-day hearing opens at the European Court of Justice’s General Court.



The EU Commission declined to comment.



Android is the most popular mobile operating system, beating even Apple’s iOS, and is found on four out of five devices in Europe.



The Commission ruled that Google broke EU rules by requiring smartphone makers to take a bundle of Google apps if they wanted any at all, and prevented them from selling devices with altered versions of Android.



The bundle contains 11 apps, including...