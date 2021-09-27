St. Louis Blues extend GM Doug Armstrong's contract

St. Louis Blues extend GM Doug Armstrong's contract

Published

The St. Louis Blues on Saturday singed Doug Armstrong, president of hockey operations and general manager, to a five-year contract extension. With the deal, Armstrong becomes the team's longest-tenured general manager in its history, according to the Blues. He was named the organization's 11th general manager following the 2009-2010 season. He was hired in 2008 as vice president of player personnel, to assume the general manager post in 2010. “When I look back on my career starting in Minnesota…

