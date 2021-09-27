Media: Here are the women who won big at the Tony Awards

"Jagged Little Pill," a musical featuring songs and music written by Alanis Morissette, won two Tony awards Sunday but best musical was not one of them. That prize went to "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," produced by Carmen Pavlovic, which took home a total of 10 of the awards that recognize the best of Broadway. The awards show was broadcast in two parts, with an awards ceremony hosted by singer and actress Audra McDonald streamed on Paramount+ followed by a live concert event, "The Tony Awards…