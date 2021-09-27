CBJ Morning Buzz: Customer traffic remains way down at struggling Charlotte mall; Krispy Kreme debuts a new treat

One of Charlotte's newer shopping malls continues to languish with customer traffic remaining far below pre-pandemic levels. That's according to WFAE-FM, which talked with a reporter from the Charlotte Ledger about how local malls are faring. Traffic at Northlake is down about 25% from the same time in 2019, according to that report. It's what's considered a B-level mall, the Ledger's Cristina Bolling told Chris Donnelly with WFAE, and those properties have fared worse than higher-end counterparts…