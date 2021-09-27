House to vote on $1.2T infrastructure bill Thursday
Published
The House will vote on a Senate-approved, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Thursday and will begin debating the legislation -More-Full Article
Published
The House will vote on a Senate-approved, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Thursday and will begin debating the legislation -More-Full Article
Democratic leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives delayed a planned vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that..
Watch VideoWith only hours to spare, Congress passed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the..