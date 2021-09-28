Report: Seattle companies among the most dog friendly in US

Seattle-area offices are going to the dogs. Seattle-based Rover Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) released its Best Dog Friendly Companies 2021 report Tuesday, and the Puget Sound region took 13 of the 86 spots on the list of the most dog friendly workplaces in the U.S. Rover polled companies across the U.S. and awarded points for dog-centric benefits like paid time off for new pet parents and pet bereavement, stipends for pet health insurance and adopting pet care services. Rover also surveyed 1,000…