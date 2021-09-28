Qorvo rolls out two products to serve global 5G expansion

Greensboro-based Qorvo, a global provider of RF solutions, has introduced two bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filters to support the ongoing global deployment of 5G base stations. The new QPQ3500 and QPQ3501 filters offer base station manufacturers pin-compatible, 5G filter solutions that deliver lower insertion loss and superior out-of-band rejection than similar products. Pin compatibility allows the use of common printed circuit boards that support different frequency bands, eliminating costly…