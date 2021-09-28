East Memphis Rafferty's to be torn down

A demolition permit has been filed for the Rafferty's located at 4542 Poplar Ave. The permit was filed Sept. 22. According to Jennifer Watkins, director of marketing for the Bowling Green, Kentucky-based restaurant chain, the restaurant's lease was up. She said Laurelwood Shopping Center chose not to renew the lease. "It was a very, very good location for us," Watkins said. "We really hate it. We're actively always looking for new locations. So, it's possible that we might come back in that…