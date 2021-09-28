Toyota buys Campbell-based Ranovo, a startup that once dreamed of competing with Tesla

Toyota Motor Corp’s Silicon Valley research arm on Tuesday said it acquired Renovo Motors Inc., an 11-year-old business that in its early days designed a $529,000 all-electric sports car based on the sleek Shelby Daytona. What attracted the Japanese auto giant to the Campbell company is the automotive operating system software that it has focused on. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed. Renovo had only raised about $14.5 million in all of the years since it was founded by Chris…