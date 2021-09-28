Five Things for Tuesday, including a historic Oregon inn on the market
Published
Good morning. Here are Five Things to help get your Tuesday going. Vancouver's ZoomInfo is deepening its roots in the Clark County city. The business information company (Nasdaq: ZI) this morning announced its plans to lease 366,000 square feet in the Terminal 1 building on the waterfront and eventually take up the whole property. The Biz Journal brought people together last week for a retro (and fully vaccinated) soiree last week. The gathering was to celebrate the companies listed on our…Full Article