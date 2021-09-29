Startup Spotlight: This App Saves Lives offers perks to undistracted drivers

PHL Inno's weekly "Startup Spotlight" feature highlights founders and new businesses cropping up in the region. The startup: This App Saves Lives, a free mobile app that rewards drivers for not using their phones while driving Founded: Early 2020 Home base: Philadelphia Founder: Ryan Frankel, a serial entrepreneur behind nutrition app EduPlated and VerbalizeIt, a “Shark Tank”-funded language translation startup acquired by Smartling in 2016. Inspired in part by his own experience, Frankel…