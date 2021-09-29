Edmunds compares Hyundai Tucson and Honda CR-V SUVs

For years, the Honda CR-V has been one of the most appealing small crossover SUVs on the market. It boasts a smooth ride, enjoyable acceleration and handling, and lots of passenger and cargo space. However, Honda introduced this latest CR-V generation back for the 2017 model year and hasn’t significantly updated it since. And that has opened the door for newer rivals to challenge its reign.



One of those hopefuls is the redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson. Some of its highlights include distinctive new styling and an impressive list of standard and available features. The experts at Edmunds examine both to determine whether the overhauled Tucson has what it takes to dethrone the 2022 CR-V.



COMFORT AND INTERIOR



First and foremost, a small crossover SUV must be practical. They are inherently smaller than midsize SUVs, so maximizing the amount of room is paramount. Both the CR-V and Tucson have a greater amount of passenger headroom and legroom than you might expect, allowing 6-foot-tall occupants to fit with ease. From an ergonomics perspective, primary controls in both vehicles are within the driver’s reach.



SUVs should also transport passengers in comfort, and both of these superlative crossovers abide. They each feature cushy seats that conform to most body types as well as a ride that glides over even rougher road surfaces. Exterior noise doesn’t seep into the cabin much in either vehicle.



Winner: Tie



UTILITY



As with passenger room, cargo capacity can sometimes be at a premium in a small SUV. Thankfully, the Honda CR-V and Hyundai Tucson have some of the largest cargo areas in the class. Most versions of the CR-V offer 39.2 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats, just slightly more than the Tucson’s 38.7 cubic feet. Lower the rear seats, and the CR-V gives you 75.8...