Nordstrom debuts home store concept at NYC flagship

Nordstrom Inc. debuted a new home store concept by opening a two-story shop-in-shop at its New York City flagship that will offer everything from compact appliances and small furniture designed for NYC apartments to tourist souvenirs. The Nordstrom Home concept also will be available at Nordstrom stores nationwide and online at Nordstrom.com/home. The NYC Nordstrom Home store-in-store at 57th Street and Broadway features more than 50 new brands divided into the categories kitchen and tabletop,…