Trade, tech talks between US and EU open in Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a number of other senior Biden administration officials are kicking off two days of trade and technology talks with European Union counterparts in Pittsburgh.



The two sides are hoping to make progress on several disputes, including U.S. tariffs on EU steel and aluminum imports, and a unified stance against predatory Chinese commercial policies. The atmosphere has been clouded by recent EU anger over being excluded from a new U.S.-British-Australian security initiative for the Indo-Pacific that aims to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the region.



Blinken is being joined in Pittsburgh by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai. The European Commission delegation is headed by its two executive vice-presidents, Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis, and the EU’s ambassador to Washington, Stavros Lambrinidis.



Administration officials say the talks in Pittsburgh — the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council — will focus on semiconductors, supply chains, vaccines and climate change, along with studies on artificial intelligence and high-tech telecommunications, notably advanced 6G networks.



They say the talks will mark the start of a new process that will likely result in a statement of joint principles and potential announcements on semiconductors and AI. Working groups are expected to be created to regularize discussions on technology standards, climate and green tech, securing supply chains, digital security and competitiveness, export controls, investment and global trade challenges.



The White House, in part, views the gathering as an opportunity to renew its push for improved coordination against what the administration sees as coercive and...