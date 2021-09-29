Churchill Downs to sell Arlington Park racetrack to Chicago Bears for $197.2 million

Churchill Downs Inc., the owner of Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights, Illinois, has signed a deal to sell the 326-acre property to the Chicago Bears for $197.2 million. The Louisville company (Nasdaq: CHDN) said it signed a purchase and sale agreement with the Bears that could close late next year or early in 2023. We first reported on this property being put on the market earlier this year. The Bears originally submitted their bid for the property back in June, when Bears…