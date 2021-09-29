Business travel revenue for Minneapolis/St. Paul hotels still far below pre-pandemic levels in 2021
Published
Twin Cities hotel earnings from business and group travelers are expected to decline 82% this year compared to 2019.Full Article
Published
Twin Cities hotel earnings from business and group travelers are expected to decline 82% this year compared to 2019.Full Article
("One of the US's largest hotel owners is charging guests $25 to use the swimming pool and $20 to check in early — but is cutting..