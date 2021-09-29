University of Pittsburgh students can receive grants up to $1,200 as part of $31.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds

The University of Pittsburgh is reminding the 30,000 students across its five campuses that they are likely eligible to participate in a pool of grants that total $31.9 million in federal funds. The grants, which will be either $600 or $1,200 depending on need, come as part of the $54.7 million Pitt received this past spring from the American Rescue Plan Act. For the more than 12,000 students who have a Free Application for Federal Student Aid on file with Pitt, they simply need to disclose to the…