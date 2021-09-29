Art Museum raises $55 million, launches public phase of ‘New View’ campaign

Visitors may have noticed that Cincinnati Art Museum has been transforming its galleries and grounds with new enhancements, notably the Art Climb and the recent exhibition, “Painting, Politics and the Monuments Men.” It’s all part of the museum’s strategic plan, developed in 2016. In the past two years, the museum has quietly raised $55.3 million toward the $65 million goal of its “A New View” campaign. On Wednesday, officials announced the campaign’s public phase. With $9.7 million…