Covid-19 death toll in Arizona expected to top 20,000 this week

WASHINGTON – When Kristin Urquiza’s father, Mark, died of Covid-19 last summer – alone in ICU because of his infection, she said, “the most horrible way to die” – the Arizona death toll from the disease was about 2,500. A little more than a year later, the state is on pace to reach 20,000 Covid-19 deaths this week, as the disease that seemed to be waning just months ago has come roaring back with a new variant and new battles on safety protocols. “My life has completely changed over…