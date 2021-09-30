Takeaways: AP’s investigation of military gun tracking tech

A tracking tag that some units in the U.S. military are using to keep control of guns could let even low-tech enemies detect troops on the battlefield, an ongoing Associated Press investigation has found.



Radio frequency identification technology — RFID, as it is known — is everywhere in daily civilian life.



When embedded in military guns, thin RFID tags can trim hours off time-intensive tasks such as weapon counts and distribution. Outside armories, however, the same silent, invisible signals that help automate inventory checks could become an unwanted tracking beacon.



A few key takeaways from the latest in AP’s AWOL Weapons investigation:



___



THE APPEAL



Convenience is a big selling point for retrofitting an armory with an RFID system.



Instead of hand-recording firearms on paper or scanning barcodes one-by-one, troops in an armory or arms room can read tags in a rack of firearms with the wave of a handheld reader — and without having to see each weapon. The tags tucked inside don’t even need batteries.



The benefits are real.



At Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, officials say the new RFID system in one armory cuts inventory time in half. That limits the need for two armorers, creating more schedule flexibility. Other military officials described how RFID streamlines the process of checking weapons in and out.



___



THE TRADEOFF



New field tests showed that an enemy wouldn't have to be cutting edge to identify U.S. troops at distances far greater than contractors who install RFID systems say the tags can be detected.



Contractors say tags can’t be read more than a few dozen feet away. In experiments organized by AP, prominent cybersecurity experts Kristin Paget and Marc Rogers were able to read a tag in a rifle 210 feet (64...