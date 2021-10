While launch prices for some of the variants were announced at the time of the product debut, the complete variant line-up has been announced today. Mahindra XUV700 has been priced starting at Rs 11.99 lakh for the MX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) and Rs 12.99 lakh for the AX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) (Ex-showroom, all India).