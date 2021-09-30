CEO projects $100B in spending on 'clean energy transition' at Duke Energy in the next 10 years

Touting Duke Energy Corp.'s sustainability goals at a presentation an S&P Global Inc. conference, CEO Lynn Good said the company will spend close to $100 billion on its transition to clean energy over the next decade. Good spoke Sept. 28 with Lindsey Hall, head of ESG Through Leadership — a title that refers to environmental, social and governance — for S&P. She promoted Duke’s commitments to reduce carbon emissions from 2005 levels by 50% in 2030, reaching carbon neutrality in its operations…