COVID-19 vaccine mandates: what business leaders need to know
In an effort to reduce the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, President Biden recently unveiled plans that will require businesses with 100 or more employees ensure workers are fully vaccinated or produce a negative COVID test result weekly before coming to work. This requirement could potentially affect 80 million workers in private businesses. OSHA will also develop a rule that requires businesses to provide paid time off for workers to get vaccinated if they suffer from side…Full Article