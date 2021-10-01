Rounding up what's new in Charlotte's restaurant scene

Charlotte picked up a couple of new-to-market restaurants last month, including a build-your-own salad concept and a Detroit-style pizzeria. Houston-based Salata Salad Kitchen made its Charlotte — and North Carolina — debut within a 2,500-square-foot space at uptown's Ally Charlotte Center, while Emmy Squared Pizza, based in Brooklyn, New York, opened a 4,800-square-foot restaurant in Plaza Midwood. Both brands already have a second Charlotte location in the works. And, while they are not…