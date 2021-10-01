Shopping for health insurance for your small business? Don’t make these 5 common mistakes
Small business owners tend to make mistakes when choosing health insurance plans, from settling for the cheapest plan to forgoing a partnership with a broker. Before you embark on your health insurance journey, make sure to avoid these common pitfalls, which will end up costing you more money in the long run. Not understanding the law, eligibility requirements or tax provisions. Health care is a highly regulated industry. That's why there are licensed agents and brokers dedicated to staying up…Full Article