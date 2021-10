Daimler's trucks, luxury cars to go their separate ways

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shareholders in Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, on Friday approved the spinoff of the truck division as a separate company.



The move is intended to give the division, including U.S.-based Freightliner, the freedom to react quickly to changing markets and focus on the new technologies that are transforming the automotive industry.



The voting at an online shareholder meeting Friday also means that Stuttgart-based Daimler will rename itself as Mercedes-Benz Group AG as of Feb. 1, 2022.



Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius said that "by unlocking the full potential of both companies, we are establishing two undisputed innovation leaders who will set the pace in the transformation of their industries.”



One reason for the spinoff is that the luxury cars and trucks are pursuing different technological approaches to developing zero local emission vehicles, with Mercedes-Benz focusing on battery-powered cars while the truck business is developing hydrogen powered vehicles for long-haul transport. The move is intended to let the separate companies make faster, more independent decisions in a rapidly shifting environment and serve distinct customer bases.



The company says luxury cars and big trucks are fundamentally different businesses. The Mercedes-Benz car division sells a luxury product to well-heeled consumers, while the truck division sells big-ticket goods to businesses focused on the return on their investment. Splitting the two businesses will, Daimler hopes, reduce what it calls a conglomerate discount — meaning the two companies would be worth more separately than they are together.



Daimler Truck is testing the GenH2 long-haul truck which uses liquid hydrogen to generate electric power from a fuel cell; the vehicle could be ready for...