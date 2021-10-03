U.S. mortgage rates jump above 3% threshold, more increases expected

U.S. mortgage rates again shot up this week surpassing the 3% mark for the first time in weeks, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.01% for the week ending Sept. 30 — up from 2.88% last week. Four months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.88%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates rose across all loan types this week as the…