Why this Saratoga doctor started a baby food company

Unhappy with most of the baby food sold in stores, Dr. Jennifer Lefner had made her own with farmer’s market produce for her two children, now ages 11 and 13. When Lefner heard stories years later of farmers having to dump produce during the pandemic, that sparked an idea for a startup she thought could help. Just over a year ago, Lefner began selling jars of fresh baby food through the startup Seedlings Baby Food. “That's how it started, thinking we can help support local farmers by buying…