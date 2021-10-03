Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a £500m expansion of government action to tackle unemployment and support job seekers following the end of the furlough scheme.Full Article
Chancellor Rishi Sunak to announce £500m expansion of job support after furlough ends
