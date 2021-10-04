How to stop business email compromise: 5 scams to know

In a 2021 survey of over 1,400 worldwide CISOs conducted by Proofpoint, CISOs believe human error is their organization’s biggest cybersecurity vulnerability. This makes sense because this same set of CISOs see business email compromise (BEC) as the biggest cybersecurity threat in the next year. Formerly dubbed as man-in-the-middle email scams, BEC attackers rely heavily on social engineering tactics to trick unsuspecting employees and executives. Quite often, the attackers impersonate CEOs or…