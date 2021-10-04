Here's how Jacksonville ranks for home equity growth

Metro Jacksonville ranks among the top U.S. cities when it comes to increasing home equity value, according to home ownership investment company Unison’s “2021 Home Equity Report." Jacksonville ranks No. 14 among the top U.S. cities when it comes to increasing home equity value year-over-year (July 2020 to July 2021), according to the study. Jacksonville homeowners enjoyed a median home equity increase of 22.5% and a value increase of $24,768. As of July 2021, Jacksonville had a median home…