Why now is the best time to start a small business: 3 considerations for making the leap

There's no question about the critical role small businesses play in the U.S. economy. They account for nearly half the private sector jobs, and range in function from in-home help and Etsy-based maker products to business services and technology development. Serving nearly every segment of society, when the pandemic changed life as we knew it, small businesses were agile, flexible, and determined when facing once-in-a-century disruptions. Some leveraged technology to swiftly carve out entirely new…