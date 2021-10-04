New car sales plunged by 35% in September as chip shortages inflicted a major setback on what is normally a key month for the sector, according to industry data.Full Article
Chip shortage sees new car sales slump by a third in key month of September
U.S. auto sales slump, stalled by car computer chip shortage
Japan Today
In a normal month before the pandemic, Con Paulos' Chevy dealership in Jerome, Idaho, sold around 40 new vehicles. In September, it..
