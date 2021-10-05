8 things you need to know today

Good morning Baltimore! We're in for a humid, cloudy and likely rainy day and night. A perfect day to stay inside. Now, onto the news of the day. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday during a routine test. Scott is asymptomatic and working from home for now. The mayor is regularly tested for Covid, and had a negative test as recently as Friday. He attended several public events over the weekend, so the mayor's staff who attended the events are also being tested,…