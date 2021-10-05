How DEIC is using a $50K award to support women-led clean tech startups

Helping to support and increase the number of women founders working in clean tech is something Dominion Energy Innovation Center is taking seriously. A $50,000 prize just awarded to DEIC through the U.S Small Business Administration will help achieve that. The incubator was one of 84 winners nationwide in SBA’s annual Growth Accelerator Fund Competition and one of two winners from Virginia. The other is FedTech Startup Studio in Arlington. DEIC Director Adam Sledd said the awards were based…