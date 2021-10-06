Edmunds: Nissan Frontier vs. Toyota Tacoma in 2022

The Toyota Tacoma has been the most popular midsize truck sold in America through the first half of 2021. It’s also one of Edmunds’ most highly rated models in the category. However, the Tacoma’s last full redesign was for 2016, and other automakers are looking to woo shoppers with fresh ideas. One of them is Nissan with its redesigned 2022 Frontier.



Significantly updated over the prior model, this new Frontier has new looks, a more refined interior and new technology features. Does it have what it takes to usurp the 2022 Tacoma? Edmunds’ experts compare them to find out.



ENGINES, TOWING AND MPG



Powering the new 2022 Nissan Frontier is a standard 3.8-liter V6 that produces 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.



Toyota gives you a choice of engines with the Tacoma, though neither is as powerful as the Frontier’s engine. There’s a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 159 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of torque, or a 3.5-liter V6 that puts out 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft. A six-speed automatic transmission is what you’ll find with most Tacomas, but certain Tacomas equipped with the V6 and four-wheel drive are available with a six-speed manual transmission as well.



Towing and hauling capacities for these two trucks are similar. Properly equipped, the Tacoma’s maximum towing capacity is 6,800 pounds, with maximum payload checking in at 1,685 pounds. The Frontier can tow as much as 6,720 pounds, and it has a maximum payload of 1,610 pounds. Both are enough for most of the tasks you’d want to use a midsize truck for, whether it be hauling a bunch of camping gear or towing a medium-size trailer.



Fuel economy is also comparable. The EPA estimates that the Frontier will get...