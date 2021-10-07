Former Amazon exec's shipping startup Pandion opening Bucks County warehouse, hiring 80

A Seattle e-commerce shipping startup has raised $30 million in new funding and is opening a 150,000-square-foot sorting center in Bucks County where it plans to hire 80 people. Pandion's founder and CEO is Scott Ruffin, who was the head of Amazon Air for almost five years. He also spent more than a year as the vice president and head of Walmart's e-commerce transportation business. The new funding consists of a $22.5 million Series A and a $7.5 million add-on investment. The company's "mission…